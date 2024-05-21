Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

