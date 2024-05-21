Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

