Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.61. 351,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.