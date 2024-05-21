Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 508,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

