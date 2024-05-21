Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. 1,812,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.89.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

