Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,497. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

