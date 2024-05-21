Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,659,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,556,292 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 4.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.49% of Barrick Gold worth $156,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

