Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.82

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 86493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

