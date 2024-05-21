Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

AVUS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

