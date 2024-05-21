Bayshore Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 0.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 100,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,852. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.