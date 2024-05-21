Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,850 shares of company stock valued at $207,588. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

