Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

