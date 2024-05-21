Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
BEG stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.48. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.73).
About Begbies Traynor Group
