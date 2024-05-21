Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

BEG stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.48. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.73).

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.