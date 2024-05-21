Benchmark Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $210.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $175.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

WIX stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $170.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

