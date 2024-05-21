Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR)

KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 158.40% from the company’s previous close.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:KULR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 7,313,923 shares of the company were exchanged.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

