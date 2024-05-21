Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Trading Down 13.2%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 78,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 874,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £14.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

