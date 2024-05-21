Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.61) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,713.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 181.55 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

