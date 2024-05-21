Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,104. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

