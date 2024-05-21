Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 1,337,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

