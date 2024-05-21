Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.50. 44,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

