Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.70. 11,549,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,532,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

