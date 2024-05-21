Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 772,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

