Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,414,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

