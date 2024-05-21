Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 107.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 12,533,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,731,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
