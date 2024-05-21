Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 714,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,754. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

