Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

