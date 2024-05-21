Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.85. 171,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

