Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,731 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,312. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

