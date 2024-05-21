Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 997 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after buying an additional 1,308,965 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 284.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 720,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,496. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

