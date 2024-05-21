Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

