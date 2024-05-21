Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 254,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

