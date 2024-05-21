Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys 842 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $90,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $153.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

