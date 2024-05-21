Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 246,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

