Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 3.93% of Polaris worth $210,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Polaris by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Polaris by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

