Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $236,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

