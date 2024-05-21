Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $102.92. 158,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,266. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

