Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $273.21 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 5.01% of BRP worth $273,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in BRP by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.09.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

