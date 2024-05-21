Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $387.39 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $387,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

AXP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.70. 260,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

