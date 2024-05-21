Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 20,055 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.61% of Gentex worth $198,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 51,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.