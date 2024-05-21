BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Bought by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the quarter. BGSF comprises 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BGSF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BGSF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 22,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.71. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at BGSF

In other news, CFO John R. Barnett acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

