BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roku by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Roku by 27.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

