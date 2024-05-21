BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 379 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.