BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.71. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $191.04 and a one year high of $311.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

