BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.06 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CCL opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

