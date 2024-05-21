BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GS stock opened at $462.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

