Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 215.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.11.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

