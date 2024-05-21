Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Reduced by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.69% of Biogen worth $257,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 307,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Biogen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.98. 112,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.11. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

