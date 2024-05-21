Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bit Digital Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

