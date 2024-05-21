Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.32 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $8.56 or 0.00012010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $137.32 million and approximately $572,954.85 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,262.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.12 or 0.00731262 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00098601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.35895612 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $642,118.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

