BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,868. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,260,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,852,822.

