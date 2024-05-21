BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,868. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.